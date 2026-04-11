Armed Men Blow Up Key Gas Pipeline In Balochistan, Disrupting Supply

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 11 (IANS) Gas supply to Sibi district and its surrounding areas in Pakistan's Balochistan province was disrupted after unidentified armed men blew up a pipeline, according to officials, local media reported.

Citing sources, Pakistani daily Dawn reported that a four-inch-diameter gas pipeline exploded late Thursday night on the outskirts of Sibi town, which caught fire following the blast.

The engineers from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) suspended the gas supply through the affected pipeline.

Police and security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, reportedly rushed to the site after receiving the information about the incident.

According to the authorities, an inspection is underway to ascertain the nature and cause of the explosion, with the area cordoned off and evidence being collected.

This incident comes days after the gas supply to Quetta and several districts in Balochistan was cut off following a similar attack on the main gas pipeline in the Western Bypass area.

SSGC's spokesperson said, "An 18-inch diameter main gas pipeline was blown up by unknown people," adding that the incident occurred in the Akhtarabad area, Dawn reported.

Police said that the armed men planted an explosive device under the gas pipeline and blew it up on the evening of March 30.

A senior police officer said that gas supply to several parts of Quetta and Balochistan was suspended after the pipeline caught fire.

The SSGC spokesman said that the gas supply was impacted in Hazara town, Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung, Hazarganji, Khaizi, Nohsar and Kuchlak.

SSGC officials said, "A big portion of the gas pipeline was destroyed by the blast," adding that officials had reached the area and the repair work of the pipeline would start after security clearance, Dawn reported.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of security personnel had been deployed at gas facilities in Quetta, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, on April 9, Pakistani forces were attacked in an ambush in Balochistan's Turbat, where a Baloch armed group had earlier imposed a road blockade, resulting in severe casualties, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the attack occurred after the group blocked the road on the outskirts of Turbat for about three hours before taking control of a nearby police post and seizing weapons.

After entering the area, a military convoy of six vehicles was ambushed near the Mashallah Hotel, leading to an exchange of fire lasting over 40 minutes.

During the clash, military quadcopters were also targeted, with forces reportedly suffering casualties and material losses, though the extent of the damage remained unverified.