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Denmark Inflation Climbs to 1.2 Percent on Higher Transport Costs
(MENAFN) Denmark's annual inflation rate almost doubled in March, climbing to 1.2% from 0.7% in February, as surging transport and fuel costs — amplified by the ongoing Iran war — drove the sharpest monthly acceleration in consumer prices in recent months, Denmark Statistics reported Friday.
Transport costs bore the brunt of the increase, with rising fuel prices serving as the principal catalyst behind the month-on-month jump in the headline rate.
Core inflation, stripping out energy and unprocessed food, edged fractionally lower to 1.7% year-on-year in March from 1.8% in February, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain largely contained.
At the monthly level, the consumer price index held flat between February and March. Upward pressure — totaling 0.44 percentage points — came from fuel, clothing, and hotel accommodation, while package holidays, holiday rentals, and electricity prices pulled in the opposite direction, subtracting 0.38 percentage points and nearly offsetting the gains.
Denmark's EU-harmonized inflation rate stood at 1% in March. Though bloc-wide figures for the month are yet to be published, Denmark recorded the lowest harmonized inflation rate across the entire European Union in February at 0.5%, ahead of the Greek Cypriot Administration and the Czech Republic.
The figures arrive as Europe grapples with a deepening energy shock. The Iran war has severely disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical conduit for global crude oil and LNG trade — propelling Brent crude toward $120 a barrel following the waterway's closure. Supply anxieties have remained elevated despite ceasefire efforts, as shipping restrictions continue to weigh on global energy markets.
Transport costs bore the brunt of the increase, with rising fuel prices serving as the principal catalyst behind the month-on-month jump in the headline rate.
Core inflation, stripping out energy and unprocessed food, edged fractionally lower to 1.7% year-on-year in March from 1.8% in February, suggesting that underlying price pressures remain largely contained.
At the monthly level, the consumer price index held flat between February and March. Upward pressure — totaling 0.44 percentage points — came from fuel, clothing, and hotel accommodation, while package holidays, holiday rentals, and electricity prices pulled in the opposite direction, subtracting 0.38 percentage points and nearly offsetting the gains.
Denmark's EU-harmonized inflation rate stood at 1% in March. Though bloc-wide figures for the month are yet to be published, Denmark recorded the lowest harmonized inflation rate across the entire European Union in February at 0.5%, ahead of the Greek Cypriot Administration and the Czech Republic.
The figures arrive as Europe grapples with a deepening energy shock. The Iran war has severely disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical conduit for global crude oil and LNG trade — propelling Brent crude toward $120 a barrel following the waterway's closure. Supply anxieties have remained elevated despite ceasefire efforts, as shipping restrictions continue to weigh on global energy markets.
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