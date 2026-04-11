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Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Refugee Camp, Killing Six People

Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza Refugee Camp, Killing Six People


2026-04-11 04:45:20
(MENAFN) At least six people are killed and several others are injured after an Israeli airstrike targets a police facility in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media reports early Saturday.

Reports say Israeli warplanes strike a police station inside the camp, causing multiple casualties and additional injuries among nearby residents.

Local sources describe the attack as part of ongoing violations of an existing ceasefire in the area, while the Israeli military has not issued an immediate response regarding the incident.

The latest strike comes amid continued tensions and recurring attacks across the Gaza Strip, further worsening an already fragile security situation for civilians.

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