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China May Supply Iran with Air Defense Systems Amid Ceasefire
(MENAFN) US intelligence assessments suggest China could deliver new air defense systems to Iran within weeks, potentially exploiting a fragile ceasefire with Washington that took effect just days ago, media reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the findings.
The assessments indicate Iran may be using the ceasefire window to replenish depleted weapons stockpiles with assistance from key international partners. According to the report, Beijing is believed to be attempting to route the shipments through third countries in order to disguise their true origin.
The systems under scrutiny are shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles — known as MANPADS — which posed an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft throughout the five-week conflict and could once again if the fragile truce unravels.
China's embassy in Washington flatly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson said: "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."
"As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions," the spokesperson added.
The two-week ceasefire entered into force on Wednesday, following nearly five weeks of hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated military action against Iran. The conflict has exacted a severe human toll — Iranian authorities report nearly 3,000 nationals killed, while at least 13 US servicemen lost their lives and dozens more sustained wounds. The fighting also severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade.
The assessments indicate Iran may be using the ceasefire window to replenish depleted weapons stockpiles with assistance from key international partners. According to the report, Beijing is believed to be attempting to route the shipments through third countries in order to disguise their true origin.
The systems under scrutiny are shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles — known as MANPADS — which posed an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft throughout the five-week conflict and could once again if the fragile truce unravels.
China's embassy in Washington flatly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson said: "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."
"As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions," the spokesperson added.
The two-week ceasefire entered into force on Wednesday, following nearly five weeks of hostilities that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces initiated military action against Iran. The conflict has exacted a severe human toll — Iranian authorities report nearly 3,000 nationals killed, while at least 13 US servicemen lost their lives and dozens more sustained wounds. The fighting also severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade.
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