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Kazakhstan Launches Construction Of Saryagash City Bypass In Turkestan Region

Kazakhstan Launches Construction Of Saryagash City Bypass In Turkestan Region


2026-04-06 03:20:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. Kazakhstan has launched construction of the republican highway“Saryagash City Bypass” in the Turkestan region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport

The ministry noted that the bypass will redirect transit traffic away from the city, reduce pressure on the urban road network, and significantly speed up travel towards Uzbekistan. The project involves building a modern I-a category highway with four lanes, stretching 102.6 kilometers.

In addition to the Saryagash bypass, road modernization work is actively underway across the Turkestan region. Currently, the length of republican highways totals 678 kilometers. Five major and medium repair projects covering 99.2 km are being implemented, including reconstruction of transport interchanges and bridges on key routes connecting Kazakhstan with neighboring countries.

This year, five additional medium repair projects covering 103 km are planned on the Shymkent–Kyzylorda highway, including the installation of automated traffic control systems, which will improve the efficiency of the region's transport infrastructure.

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Trend News Agency

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