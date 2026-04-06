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China Announces Shutdown of Offshore Airspace for 40 Days
(MENAFN) Beijing has quietly reserved large swaths of offshore airspace for a 40-day period without offering any explanation, raising fresh concerns among aviation and defense analysts, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
The restricted zones, which took effect March 27 and remain active through May 6, had gone unreported until now, according to the Journal. The cordoned airspace covers a combined area exceeding the landmass of Taiwan's main island, encompassing offshore zones both north and south of Shanghai. The reservations stretch from the Yellow Sea — facing South Korea — down through the East China Sea toward Japan, per data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
Historically, comparable airspace alerts issued by China have served as advance warnings to aviation authorities ahead of military exercises, which typically conclude within days. Yet Beijing has made no announcement of any drills in the region, The Wall Street Journal noted, "sparking a new aviation mystery following an unexplained pause in military flights around Taiwan."
China conducted large-scale military maneuvers around the island as recently as late last year, though the airspace currently under restriction lies several hundred miles away from Taiwan.
Authorities say commercial aviation does not appear to be directly disrupted, though any aircraft seeking to pass through the designated zones requires prior coordination. Notably, the reserved airspace carries no upper altitude limit, meaning restrictions extend indefinitely upward.
Beijing had issued no public response to the Journal's reporting at the time this article was published.
The restricted zones, which took effect March 27 and remain active through May 6, had gone unreported until now, according to the Journal. The cordoned airspace covers a combined area exceeding the landmass of Taiwan's main island, encompassing offshore zones both north and south of Shanghai. The reservations stretch from the Yellow Sea — facing South Korea — down through the East China Sea toward Japan, per data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
Historically, comparable airspace alerts issued by China have served as advance warnings to aviation authorities ahead of military exercises, which typically conclude within days. Yet Beijing has made no announcement of any drills in the region, The Wall Street Journal noted, "sparking a new aviation mystery following an unexplained pause in military flights around Taiwan."
China conducted large-scale military maneuvers around the island as recently as late last year, though the airspace currently under restriction lies several hundred miles away from Taiwan.
Authorities say commercial aviation does not appear to be directly disrupted, though any aircraft seeking to pass through the designated zones requires prior coordination. Notably, the reserved airspace carries no upper altitude limit, meaning restrictions extend indefinitely upward.
Beijing had issued no public response to the Journal's reporting at the time this article was published.
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