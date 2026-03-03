Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi FM Holds Call With UN Human Rights Chief On Regional Developments


2026-03-03 04:34:34
Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a phone call from the UN's top human rights official, Volker Turk, to discuss regional developments and their humanitarian impact.

According to Saudi officials, the call took place on Monday and focused on the latest regional developments and the resulting humanitarian consequences.

The two sides also discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in support of international efforts aimed at promoting security and peace.

The Peninsula

