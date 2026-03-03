Saudi FM Holds Call With UN Human Rights Chief On Regional Developments
Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a phone call from the UN's top human rights official, Volker Turk, to discuss regional developments and their humanitarian impact.
According to Saudi officials, the call took place on Monday and focused on the latest regional developments and the resulting humanitarian consequences.
The two sides also discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in support of international efforts aimed at promoting security and peace.
