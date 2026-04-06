Assam's Tea Workers On 'Bharat Darshan' Recall Memorable Time With PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited a tea garden in Dibrugarh, during his public rallies in the poll-bound Assam and spent time plucking tea leaves from the garden while also holding an interaction with a group of women workers in the sprawling Tea Estate.

A group of these tea garden workers from Assam are currently on a 'Bharat Darshan' expedition (Tour of India). They are visiting the holy towns of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya and Kashi.

A couple of them, overwhelmed by watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi from close quarters and also interacting with him in person, spoke about the heartfelt experience that they had in Dibrugarh's tea gardens and why it will remain a vivid memory for all of them.

A woman said,“It felt wonderful to see PM Modi in person. He spoke with us, enquiring about our children's education and asking various other questions."

Another described it as a“delightful experience” and stated,“He fulfilled his promise. PM Modi asked us how people work in the tea gardens and how the leaves are plucked."

An Assamese resident recalling the meet said, "When PM Modi visited us at the tea garden, he actually joined us in plucking tea leaves. Thanks to PM Modi's benevolence, we were able to visit Banaras; subsequently, we had the divine 'darshan' (sight) of Lord Ram and took a holy dip in the River Saryu."

A couple of other women shared utter joy and jubilation over getting a chance to see their own country, a dream that never looked like reality.

"We were taken on this tour, courtesy - Ashok Singhal Foundation. We never travelled or saw this much before. They took excellent care of us throughout the journey. We all extend our heartfelt thanks to them," said a woman.

Another one remarked,“We had a wonderful time. We were taken to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and various other places. We had never seen these places in our entire lives. PM Modi gave us the opportunity to visit these sites, and we are deeply grateful to him."

Sharing their wonderful and memorable experience, many expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the spiritual tour.

“We are receiving the facilities and support we need. During this journey, we were shown many different places, and excellent accommodation arrangements were made for us in good hotels. The arrangements for food and refreshments were also excellent. We were treated with immense respect and honour, with people acknowledging us as 'Modi-ji's guests', " a woman stated.

Another tea-worker opined, "We were overjoyed when the Prime Minister came to meet us. Previously, we never got access to such amenities. Now, we feel confident that we are poised to make great progress. We had never travelled outside of Assam before."

Reflecting on her meeting with PM Modi, a woman said, "When the Prime Minister met us, he asked if we had ever travelled for leisure. We replied that we hadn't. He then asked if we would like to go on a trip, and we enthusiastically said yes. And now, here we are-travelling!"

A couple of them said that their meeting with the Prime Minister was a thrilling and delightful moment that they will never forget. They also thanked him for facilitating a 'pleasure trip' to what they called their first travel outside the state.