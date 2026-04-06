K'taka: 5 Held For Assault On Woman Migrant Worker In Bengaluru​

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police arrested five men on Monday in connection with the assault of a 20‐year‐old woman and her male friend at a residence in Labourers' Colony on Balagere Road in the city, within the limits of Varthur Police Station.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, raising concerns.​

Based on the complaint by the victim, police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to, or knowledge that it will, outrage her modesty), 352 (intentional insults meant to provoke a breach of peace), 3(5) (multiple individuals commit a crime with a shared criminal objective) and 78(2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.​

Further investigation is underway, and police are working to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in the incident. ​

More details are yet to emerge in the case.​

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on April 3 when a group of men allegedly stormed into the victim's shed armed with wooden sticks and clubs. ​

The accused, identified as migrant labourers Jamshid, Tookhon, Bapoon, Noor, and others, attacked the woman and her friend, leaving both injured. ​

The attackers reportedly accused the man of being in an illicit relationship with the woman.​

The victim, who hails from another state, told police that she works during the day and had been facing harassment from the accused for several days. ​

She alleged that the men had been stalking her during her commute, passing lewd comments and demanding her phone number, which she had refused to share.​

On the night of the incident, the victim had returned home from work when an acquaintance arrived to deliver drinking water, a routine service he provides to residents in the area. ​

At that moment, the accused allegedly entered the premises and launched the attack on both individuals.​

Police suspect the assault may have been carried out in retaliation after the woman confronted the accused about their alleged stalking behaviour.​

The victim sustained injuries to her right hand, waist, and head. She also stated that the assailants issued death threats during the attack, warning her against continuing to live in Bengaluru.​