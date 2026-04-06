Invest Qatar Hosts Dialogue With International Business Community, Reaffirms Resilient Business Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, convened business leaders from Qatar's international business community for a high-level Investor Dialogue, reaffirming the State's commitment to maintaining a stable and resilient business environment despite regional developments.

The event brought together key stakeholders from across Qatar's private sector, providing a platform to exchange insights, address emerging challenges and reinforce confidence in the country's economic fundamentals and continuity of operations.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, emphasised the resilience of Qatar's business ecosystem and the importance of public-private collaboration.

“Our business community has shown remarkable resilience in navigating extraordinary circumstances. Collaboration and shared purpose are essential in challenging times, and both continue to define Qatar's approach. Our national institutions are continuing to support the private sector by strengthening our secure, stable and supportive business environment.”

Discussions highlighted Qatar's robust macroeconomic position and the strength of its institutional framework in mitigating external risks.

Participants were briefed on the country's continued economic resilience, supported by prudent fiscal management, diversified growth drivers and reliable, well-integrated supply chains.

Reinforcing this outlook, major international credit rating agencies have maintained Qatar's strong sovereign ratings, underlining continued confidence in the country's fiscal strength, liquidity and long-term economic stability.

The event also underscored the proactive role of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, alongside key stakeholders across the investment ecosystem, in ensuring uninterrupted business operations and continued support to companies across sectors.

Invest Qatar highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance the investor journey through digital tools and support services, including the Invest Qatar Gateway, a comprehensive platform providing streamlined access to market intelligence, licensing support and business services.

The platform plays a significant role in enabling investors to make informed decisions and maintain operational continuity.

Through initiatives such as the Investor Dialogue, Invest Qatar continues to deepen public-private engagement, ensuring investors remain supported, informed and well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities to pursue their business growth.