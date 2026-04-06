Missing 8-Year-Old Found Dead In Manipur Suspect Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 6 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl, who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River on Monday, police said.

A police official said that the girl, an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) who had gone missing from the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal East district on Sunday evening, was found dead on Monday beneath the Singjamei bridge.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been remanded in police custody for five days by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Imphal East district, on Monday.

The minor, originally from Moreh in Tengnoupal district, had been staying at the Akampat relief camp since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

The victim's family informed the police at Irilbung Police Station about the girl's disappearance, following which a search operation was launched immediately, with IDPs and local residents joining efforts to trace the minor.

Police teams from Imphal East and Imphal West districts conducted a coordinated search under the supervision of senior officers. CCTV footage from nearby areas was also examined, which led to the identification of the suspect.

The accused, identified as Laishram Langamba (28), was detained and later formally arrested. According to the police official, he had also been residing at the same relief camp following the ethnic violence in May 2023.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to abducting, raping, and killing the child, and disposing of the body beneath the bridge.“Based on the disclosure of Laishram Langamba, the body of the girl was recovered from beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder,” the police official said.

The incident triggered tension in Imphal, with a large number of IDPs staging a protest outside Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district, demanding severe punishment for the accused.

Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Police later brought the situation under control.

A five-member delegation representing the protesters later met police officials, who assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out and necessary legal action would be taken on a fast-track basis.

Further investigation is in progress.