Syrian Forces Move into Qamishli
(MENAFN) Syrian security units started deploying into the city of Qamishli, located in the rural areas of Hasakah province, on Tuesday as part of a ceasefire arrangement and phased integration accord reached with the YPG.
A news agency reported that a convoy belonging to the Internal Security Forces had begun its entry into Qamishli, situated in the northeastern part of the country.
According to a correspondent from a media outlet, local residents received the security contingent warmly, as around 20 vehicles carrying nearly 100 security members advanced into the city.
Earlier, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced that its forces were on standby to move into Qamishli in line with the agreement concluded with the YPG.
Last Friday, the Syrian government declared it had finalized a “comprehensive agreement” with the YPG, an understanding aimed at ending the country’s internal fragmentation and establishing the foundation for a new stage of complete integration.
This most recent deal with the YPG, which addresses the situations in Hasakah and Qamishli as well as the unification of military forces, builds upon the agreement that was signed on Jan. 18.
On that date, Damascus and the YPG reached an accord that called for a ceasefire and the absorption of the group’s members and institutions into state structures. However, the government later accused the group of ongoing breaches, characterizing them as a “serious escalation.”
The agreement came in the aftermath of a military campaign carried out by the Syrian Army, through which it reclaimed vast territories in eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated violations by the YPG of a prior deal signed with the government in March 2025.
