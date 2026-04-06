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Swiss Government Summons Israeli Envoy Over Controversial Law

Swiss Government Summons Israeli Envoy Over Controversial Law


2026-04-06 02:22:17
(MENAFN) Switzerland announced that it will summon Israel’s ambassador following the Israeli parliament’s approval on March 30 of a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks, according to reports.

The law has drawn strong international criticism, including from Switzerland. As a response, the Swiss Foreign Ministry plans to summon Israel’s ambassador, Tibor Schlosser, this week to convey its concerns.

“Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly," a Foreign Ministry official said, as stated by reports. Tim Enderlin, head of the Peace and Human Rights Division, has already begun discussions with Schlosser and will formally summon him “to personally convey Switzerland’s position.”

The Knesset, Israel’s legislative assembly, passed the law with a 62-48 vote, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also voting in favor. Under the law, executions will be carried out by hanging, performed by prison service corrections officers or guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service, who will remain anonymous and enjoy legal immunity.

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