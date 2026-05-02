Suspected Suicide: Delhi Judicial Officer's Body Found Hanging In Bathroom​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) In a case of suspected suicide, a Delhi Judicial Service officer serving as secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district was found dead in his home in south Delhi's Green Park, the police said on Saturday.​

Thirty-year-old Aman Kumar Sharma's body was found hanging in the bathroom on Saturday, raising suspicion that he may have committed suicide, the police said.​

The victim's wife is also a judicial officer, and the police are recording her statement, a police official said.​

Aman Sharma, son of Prem Kumar Sharma, was living at U-4A, First Floor, Green Park Main, the police said.​

The police said the body was detected after Sharma's brother-in-law Shivam, a resident of B-block Defence Colony, made a call to the police control room around 1.45 p.m.​

The police arrived at the spot of the incident after Shivam, who is married to the victim's sister, informed them about the suicide.​

The body was later sent for post-mortem, with the police investigating the incident from all possible angles, even though, on the face of it, it appeared to be a suicide.​

An official at the Safdarjung Enclave police station said Sharma's phone and call details are being analysed to see if there was any unusual pattern.​

Electronic devices used by the victim in the office and at home have also been seized for conducting analysis, the police said.​

CCTV footage from cameras near the victim's home is being scanned to check whether there were any visitors or anyone accompanying the victim just before the incident, the police said.​

The police are also recording statements of the victim's neighbours and official colleagues to arrive at some conclusion about the reason that could have driven him to take the extreme step.​

According to official sources, Sharma had earlier served as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge in the city.​

He had joined the judicial services in 2021 after completing his law studies in 2018 from a university in Pune.​

In October 2025, Sharma took charge as the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.​