Al Falah Trust Case: Saket Court Denies Bail To Accused Jawad Siddique

ED Opposes Bail, Cites Sensitive Links

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A Saket Court on Saturday dismissed the regular bail application of Jawad Ahmed Siddique, an accused in a high-profile money laundering case linked to the Al Falah Trust. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan rejected the plea after hearing intense arguments from both the defence and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Siddique remains in custody as the ED continues its investigation into broader financial irregularities.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, representing the ED, presented a robust opposition to Siddique's release, citing the gravity of the allegations and potential links to other criminal activities. The ED pointed out that some individuals named in the Delhi Blast case were reportedly working at Al Falah University in Faridabad, underscoring the sensitive nature of the trust's associations.

Siddique is currently facing a charge sheet filed by the ED, which is pending court consideration. Additionally, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed a separate charge sheet against him. The agency informed the court that another money laundering investigation involving Siddique is currently underway.

Interim Bail History

Siddique's legal team, led by advocate Talib Mustafa, had previously secured a brief reprieve on humanitarian grounds, but the ED successfully challenged the leniency.

February 7: Saket Court on February 7 granted two weeks of interim bail to Siddique to care for his wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Enforcement Directorate moved the High Court against the interim relief. The High Court directed the trial court to consider the ED's application afresh. The regular bail plea was officially dismissed by the trial court today.

The court had directed Siddiqui not to leave Delhi NCR without the court's permission. He is also directed to surrender his passport to the investigation officer. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)