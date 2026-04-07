Al Shamal In Strong Position To Clinch First QSL Title Ahead Of Decisive Phase

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following a series of surprising results in the previous round, Al Shamal have moved into a realistic position to challenge for their maiden Qatar Stars League (QSL) title.

With a game in hand, Al Shamal know that if they win all three of their remaining matches, they will secure the Falcon Shield, with defending champions and leaders Al Sadd having only two fixtures left and therefore unable to match their maximum possible points tally.

The title race took a dramatic turn on Saturday when Al Sadd were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Rayyan, while fellow contenders Al Gharafa suffered a 2-3 defeat to Al Duhail, results that significantly tightened the battle at the top.

Al Sadd remain in front with 39 points, holding a narrow two-point advantage over Al Shamal, but crucially have just two matches left to play as the penultimate round, featuring simultaneous kick-offs, takes place tomorrow.

Al Gharafa, on 34 points, remain mathematically in contention but face a steep challenge. Even if they win their remaining two matches, their hopes will depend on other results going their way.

In the upcoming fixtures, Al Shamal will take on bottom-placed Al Shahania, while Al Sadd face relegation-threatened Al Sailiya in matches that carry significant implications at both ends of the table.

Following the penultimate round, Al Shamal will play their postponed Round 17 clash against Qatar SC on April 13, a match that could prove crucial in their title push.

The final round of the QSL season is scheduled for April 28, when Al Shamal will meet Al Sadd in what could turn out to be a decisive showdown.

Al Shamal's growing belief was reinforced by their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Umm Salal on Saturday, after which head coach David Prats urged his players to remain focused during the crucial run-in.Al Shamal head coach David Prats

“I am proud of my team and the Al Shamal players, and I always look forward to achieving even better results with them in the future,” Prats said.

“It is important to put this match behind us and focus on what lies ahead. That is the key to continuing Al Shamal's excellent run this season.”

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa will face Al Wakrah next before taking on Al Shahania in their final match. The Cheetahs are also aiming to secure at least a top-four finish, although that remains far from guaranteed given the tight competition.

Al Rayyan, on 32 points, sit two points behind Al Gharafa, while Arabi are a further point adrift. Al Duhail are on 30 points while Qatar SC (28 points) still have three matches remaining and nine points to play for, keeping them within reach.

At the other end of the table, the battle to avoid relegation is set to intensify over the final rounds. Al Ahli and Umm Salal are level on 20 points, while Al Sailiya and Al Shahania remain under pressure with 19 and 17 points respectively.