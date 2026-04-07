Friction To Fracture: Iran War Breaks Indonesia-Iran Ties

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iran's detention of two Indonesian oil tankers, the VLCC Pertamina Pride and the PIS Gamsunoro, marked a nadir in bilateral relations long regarded as strategically aligned.

While neighboring states such as Malaysia and Thailand secured priority clearance through the Strait of Hormuz, Indonesia's maritime assets were left stranded in Iran-blocked waters, undermining Jakarta's energy security along the way.

The signal has been unambiguous: Tehran does not view Jakarta as a trustworthy partner at a time of war.

Iran's punitive action reflects an accumulation of bilateral tensions: the protracted legal dispute over Indonesia's seizure of the Iranian MT Arman 114 tanker, Iran's recent exclusion from Indonesia-hosted multilateral naval exercises and Jakarta's ambiguous posture on the US-Israeli strikes that started the Iran war, seemingly intended to assuage Washington.

The crisis has become a costly stress test for the foreign policy and economic management of President Prabowo Subianto's administration. While Indonesia secured the release of its tankers through Malaysian mediation, the episode has raised questions about Indonesia's strategic autonomy.

That is: Does Jakarta still command its“free and active” foreign policy compass, or has it become ensnared in a geoeconomic“gilded cage” designed by Western powers?

The first, and likely the main, source of Tehran's grievance toward Jakarta lies in the protracted legal saga of MT Arman 114. Since its seizure in Natuna waters in 2023 over alleged illegal waste disposal, the Iranian-flagged supertanker has become a symbol of clashing sovereignties.

A July 2025 ruling by the Batam District Court, which ordered the confiscation of the vessel along with its 1.2 million barrels of crude oil, was widely perceived in Tehran as influenced by US sanctions.

The Indonesian attorney general's subsequent attempt to auction the assets in early 2026, valued at 1.17 trillion rupiah (US$68.8 million), further aggravated tensions, particularly as it unfolded amid a broader regional conflict that demanded solidarity among developing nations.