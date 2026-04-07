QSL Cup Final Rescheduled To April 16
Doha, Qatar: The QSL Cup final between Al Rayyan and Muaither will now be played on April 16 at Stadium 974, with kick-off set for 7pm, the Qatar Stars League announced yesterday.
The title clash was originally scheduled for April 17.
Al Rayyan, who topped the league stage of the competition, booked their place in the final after defeating Umm Salal 17-16 in a marathon penalty shootout, following a dramatic 3-3 draw in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, Second Division side Muaither SC reached their maiden final in stunning fashion, overcoming Al Arabi SC 3-2 in a penalty shootout after another thrilling 3-3 draw.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment