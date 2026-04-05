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Both F-15E Crew Members Rescued from Iran, Says Trump
(MENAFN) Both aviators aboard a US F-15E Strike Eagle downed over Iranian territory last Friday have been safely recovered, President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday, capping a tense, multi-day rescue operation that unfolded under a veil of official secrecy.
The aircraft was lost during active combat operations over Iran's southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. While one crew member was pulled to safety relatively quickly following the shootdown, recovering the second — a senior military colonel — proved far more perilous, stretching the rescue effort well into the weekend.
Trump broke the news himself in a post on Truth Social, writing: "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history for one of our incredible crew member officers, who also happens to be a highly respected colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"
The President described the officer as having sheltered "in the treacherous mountains of Iran" while "being hunted down by our enemies."
He further disclosed the scale of the effort mounted to extract him, stating: "At my direction, the US military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the world, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine."
Trump framed the dual rescue as historically unprecedented, declaring: "This is the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued separately deep in enemy territory."
Iranian state media reported fierce clashes in the region Sunday between US special operations forces and Iran's Basij paramilitary militia, in the area where the second crew member was believed to be evading capture. Iranian authorities had announced a bounty for his apprehension, even as local civilians were reportedly mobilized to assist in tracking him down.
In a parallel development also stemming from Friday's operations, a US A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft sustained fire from Iranian forces. The pilot successfully ejected once the jet cleared Iranian airspace and was subsequently rescued.
The aircraft was lost during active combat operations over Iran's southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. While one crew member was pulled to safety relatively quickly following the shootdown, recovering the second — a senior military colonel — proved far more perilous, stretching the rescue effort well into the weekend.
Trump broke the news himself in a post on Truth Social, writing: "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history for one of our incredible crew member officers, who also happens to be a highly respected colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!"
The President described the officer as having sheltered "in the treacherous mountains of Iran" while "being hunted down by our enemies."
He further disclosed the scale of the effort mounted to extract him, stating: "At my direction, the US military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the world, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine."
Trump framed the dual rescue as historically unprecedented, declaring: "This is the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued separately deep in enemy territory."
Iranian state media reported fierce clashes in the region Sunday between US special operations forces and Iran's Basij paramilitary militia, in the area where the second crew member was believed to be evading capture. Iranian authorities had announced a bounty for his apprehension, even as local civilians were reportedly mobilized to assist in tracking him down.
In a parallel development also stemming from Friday's operations, a US A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft sustained fire from Iranian forces. The pilot successfully ejected once the jet cleared Iranian airspace and was subsequently rescued.
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