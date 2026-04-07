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Israel Prepares Updated Iran Target List, Pending Trump Approval
(MENAFN) Israel has finalized an updated list of energy and infrastructure targets in Iran and is waiting for US President Donald Trump’s decision to proceed, according to reports.
As stated by reports, an Israeli security official said, “Israel is awaiting Trump’s decision on the next steps, but we have additional plans for the upcoming weeks pending an American green light.”
Another source indicated that Israel remains doubtful about reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns to Trump regarding potential ceasefire proposals. The two leaders reportedly spoke by phone on Sunday following the rescue of two American pilots shot down over Iran.
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, reportedly killing over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
As stated by reports, an Israeli security official said, “Israel is awaiting Trump’s decision on the next steps, but we have additional plans for the upcoming weeks pending an American green light.”
Another source indicated that Israel remains doubtful about reaching an agreement with Iran, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns to Trump regarding potential ceasefire proposals. The two leaders reportedly spoke by phone on Sunday following the rescue of two American pilots shot down over Iran.
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, reportedly killing over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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