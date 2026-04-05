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Uzbekistan Reveals Nation's Top Export Partners In 2M2026

Uzbekistan Reveals Nation's Top Export Partners In 2M2026


2026-04-05 12:04:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5. Uzbekistan has revealed its top export partners in the period from January through February 2026, with Russia maintaining its position as the country's largest export destination.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Committee show that exports to Russia totaled $679.4 million over the reporting period, accounting for 19.2% of Uzbekistan's total exports. China ranked second with $382.2 million (10.8%), followed by Afghanistan with $289.1 million (8.2%).

Among other key destinations, exports to France reached $211.1 million, while Kazakhstan accounted for $160.4 million and Türkiye for $154.0 million. Exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $102.1 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $100.0 million and Tajikistan with $94.2 million.

In subsequent entries, exports directed to Ireland amounted to $62.4 million, whereas the aggregate shipments to other nations hit $1.31 billion.

In the timeframe from January through February 2026, Uzbekistan's export figures reached $3.5 billion, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 23.4%.

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Trend News Agency

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