Madhya Pradesh: Many Feared Trapped As 4-Storey Building Collapses

Several people are feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening, with rescue operations currently underway.

Following the incident, panic gripped the area as local residents rushed to the spot and began engaging in relief efforts.

Rescue Operations Underway

The administration has reached the site and initiated rescue operations to locate and evacuate those feared trapped.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people trapped or injured in the incident. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts amid the debris.

Official Remains Tight-Lipped

Municipal Chief Officer Pradeep Jharia declined to comment in detail at this stage. "I won't say anything in this regard right now. Detailed information will be provided later," he said.

The situation remains under close monitoring as rescue operations continue, while further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)