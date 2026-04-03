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Burson Hires Edelman's Sujata Mitra To Lead US Earned Media
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Burson has hired Sujata Mitra as US chair of earned media. An Emmy Award-winning former journalist, Mitra brings more than 25 years of experience leading earned media, corporate reputation and issues-driven communications strategy, most recently at Edelman.
Mitra will oversee and further build out Burson's US earned media team and serve as a senior earned media counselor to clients.
“The earned media landscape has never been more complex or more important as it drives more than 80% of all large language model citations, marking a new strategic frontier for earning reputation,” says Craig Buchholz, Burson's US CEO.“Sujata's extensive background in both agency operations and multiple facets of journalism gives her the well-rounded experience needed to scale our offering.”
Mitra joins Burson from Edelman, where she spent the last seven years, most recently as executive vice president and group head, earned media, leading a multi-sector earned media team and serving as a trusted advisor to C-level leaders, business executives and mission driven organizations on enterprise-wide communications and high-stakes reputational opportunities and challenges.
Before that, she was communications lead for Vox Media where she directed communications strategy for Vox Record, The Verge and SB Nation. She has also served as senior director of communications at Huffington Post.
Earlier in her career, she worked in booking or producing roles with Al Jazeera, John McLaughlin's One on One and WPIX TV's Morning Newscast.
Mitra will oversee and further build out Burson's US earned media team and serve as a senior earned media counselor to clients.
“The earned media landscape has never been more complex or more important as it drives more than 80% of all large language model citations, marking a new strategic frontier for earning reputation,” says Craig Buchholz, Burson's US CEO.“Sujata's extensive background in both agency operations and multiple facets of journalism gives her the well-rounded experience needed to scale our offering.”
Mitra joins Burson from Edelman, where she spent the last seven years, most recently as executive vice president and group head, earned media, leading a multi-sector earned media team and serving as a trusted advisor to C-level leaders, business executives and mission driven organizations on enterprise-wide communications and high-stakes reputational opportunities and challenges.
Before that, she was communications lead for Vox Media where she directed communications strategy for Vox Record, The Verge and SB Nation. She has also served as senior director of communications at Huffington Post.
Earlier in her career, she worked in booking or producing roles with Al Jazeera, John McLaughlin's One on One and WPIX TV's Morning Newscast.
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