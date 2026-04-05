Mamata Banerjee Set To Be Ousted, 'Ram Rajya' To Be Established In West Bengal: Ravi Kishan

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday asserted that West Bengal is headed for a major political shift, claiming that 'Ram Rajya' will be established in the state. He said people are rallying behind the BJP by placing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's rally in West Bengal, Ravi Kishan said there is tremendous enthusiasm as "the world's top leader" is set to visit West Bengal, where people are fighting to safeguard their state.

"By seeing and trusting Prime Minister Modi, women, men and youth are voting for the BJP this time."

Kishan added that his visit comes at a crucial time when the people of the state are striving to protect their future.

"Looking at PM Modi and trusting his leadership, voters will support the BJP across issues. A major transformation is certain in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly polls."

He also claimed that the large crowds at the Prime Minister Modi's rallies signal the end of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tenure.

According to Ravi Kishan, the BJP's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha member, this would usher in a phase focused on implementing central schemes, securing the state's interests, and shaping a stronger future for West Bengal.

"Ram Rajya will be established there (West Bengal)," he reiterated.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Kishan said he should first explain why India remains stable while several countries across the world are grappling with unrest.

"When global prices are rising, basic facilities are under strain in many nations, and major countries are facing security challenges, how is India progressing towards a $5 trillion economy? Rahul Gandhi should address these questions," he added.

The BJP MP said that Rahul Gandhi should also clarify how significant changes have taken place within the country, including the shift among youth in Jammu and Kashmir towards education and technology, the decline of Naxalism, the distribution of free ration to millions of people, and building housing for the poor.

Ravi Kishan also alleged that in their opposition to Prime Minister Modi, some opposition leaders have developed a negative outlook towards the country and their actions reflect a broader conspiracy.

Responding to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's remark predicting BJP's exit from Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly polls, the BJP MP said the party's position remains strong not just in the state but across the country.

"From Uttar Pradesh to the national level, BJP appears secure till 2047. People, including women and youth, do not want the government to change, so such statements are baseless," Ravi Kishan added.