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Telegram Founder Plans Workarounds to Counter Russian Restrictions
(MENAFN) Telegram is preparing to adjust its system in response to tightening controls in Russia, with efforts focused on making the platform’s data traffic more difficult for authorities to track or block, according to a statement by its founder.
Pavel Durov explained that despite government-imposed slowdowns, tens of millions of users in Russia continue to access the app daily through virtual private networks. He noted that over 50 million people still actively exchange messages each day, even after official measures aimed at limiting the service.
He also pointed out that attempts by Russian authorities to suppress VPN usage have been ongoing for years, claiming these efforts have led to significant disruptions, including failures in the banking sector.
Drawing a comparison with another country, Durov stated: “Iran banned Telegram years ago, with a result similar to Russia. The government hoped for mass adoption of its surveillance messaging apps, but got mass adoption of VPNs instead,” he wrote on Telegram.
Highlighting the scale of user resistance, he added: “Now 50M members of the Digital Resistance in Iran are joined by 50M+ more in Russia,” he said, describing the population as increasingly determined to bypass restrictions.
“Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters," he said.
According to reports, Russia’s communications regulator slowed Telegram’s services in February under federal legislation, citing the platform’s failure to respond to approximately 150,000 requests to remove prohibited content, including material related to child exploitation and drug-related activity.
Subsequent developments indicated that Durov’s actions are being examined as part of a criminal investigation over alleged support for terrorist-related activities. In response, he criticized the authorities, accusing them of “fabricating new pretexts” to justify further limitations on the platform.
The situation unfolds as Russian officials expand measures against foreign communication platforms. According to reports, restrictions have also been placed on WhatsApp after its parent company, Meta, allegedly declined to comply with national regulations.
Pavel Durov explained that despite government-imposed slowdowns, tens of millions of users in Russia continue to access the app daily through virtual private networks. He noted that over 50 million people still actively exchange messages each day, even after official measures aimed at limiting the service.
He also pointed out that attempts by Russian authorities to suppress VPN usage have been ongoing for years, claiming these efforts have led to significant disruptions, including failures in the banking sector.
Drawing a comparison with another country, Durov stated: “Iran banned Telegram years ago, with a result similar to Russia. The government hoped for mass adoption of its surveillance messaging apps, but got mass adoption of VPNs instead,” he wrote on Telegram.
Highlighting the scale of user resistance, he added: “Now 50M members of the Digital Resistance in Iran are joined by 50M+ more in Russia,” he said, describing the population as increasingly determined to bypass restrictions.
“Welcome back to the Digital Resistance, my Russian brothers and sisters," he said.
According to reports, Russia’s communications regulator slowed Telegram’s services in February under federal legislation, citing the platform’s failure to respond to approximately 150,000 requests to remove prohibited content, including material related to child exploitation and drug-related activity.
Subsequent developments indicated that Durov’s actions are being examined as part of a criminal investigation over alleged support for terrorist-related activities. In response, he criticized the authorities, accusing them of “fabricating new pretexts” to justify further limitations on the platform.
The situation unfolds as Russian officials expand measures against foreign communication platforms. According to reports, restrictions have also been placed on WhatsApp after its parent company, Meta, allegedly declined to comply with national regulations.
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