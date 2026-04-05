Ministry Launches 5 Intellectual Property E-Services, Expands Total To 7

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched five new intellectual property e-services, bringing the total number of services to seven.

This comes as part of its ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance service quality.

The services provided include applications for registration, issuance, amendment or waiver of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Deposit Certificate, as well as applications for a 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate.

Investments in Qatar poised for growth despite regional uncertainty Realty mortgage activity tops QR4.869bn across 249 transactions Qatar's Industrial Production Index up 6.3% in Jan

Read Also

The copyright beneficiaries include poets, researchers, authors of literary works and screenplays, composers and music arrangers, artists, designers and architects and developers of computer software and applications.

The Ministry further added that Neighbouring Rights beneficiaries include performing artists, including singers, actors and musicians, producers of sound recordings, and radio and television broadcasting organisations.

