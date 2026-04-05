KP Govt Launches 'Ehsaas Fuel Support Program' To Ease Inflation Burden

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the launch of the“Ehsaas Fuel Support Program” for motorcycle and scooter owners as an important step to protect the public from the effects of inflation.

According to details, the scheme is being introduced under the vision of Imran Khan and on the directives of Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi, with the aim of providing relief to low-income groups.

Under this program, registered motorcycle and scooter owners will receive a monthly fuel support of Rs. 2,000. However, it is mandatory that the vehicle is registered in the applicant's own name.

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Officials stated that only those individuals will be eligible who have complete and valid vehicle registration, while unregistered vehicles or those registered under someone else's name will not qualify for the scheme.

For registration, citizens will have to apply online through the“Dastak App,” where they will be required to submit personal information, vehicle details, and necessary documents. Applications will be verified through e-Sahulat, while final approval will be granted by the Excise and Taxation Office.

Authorities further clarified that applications will be rejected if incorrect information is provided or if the transfer of ownership has not been completed. In case of transfer, verification from both the buyer and seller will be required.

It has also been announced that the registration process under the scheme will begin on April 6. For further information, citizens can contact the helpline numbers: 091-9212260 and 091-9211693.