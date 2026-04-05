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UK “Especially Exposed” to Surging Energy Prices, IMF Says
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is bracing for one of the most severe economic impacts among advanced economies as the Middle East conflict drives a sharp surge in energy costs, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. The Fund said Britain is “especially exposed” due to its dependence on gas-fired electricity.
Energy-importing nations across Europe are bearing the brunt after prices spiked following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and retaliatory action across the region. The escalating conflict has effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery responsible for transporting roughly 20% of the world’s oil, restricting supply and pushing up fuel and production costs.
In a blog post published earlier this week, senior IMF officials, including chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, cautioned that governments with high debt levels have limited capacity to shield their economies. As a result, households and businesses face heightened vulnerability. The Fund warned the war’s economic fallout would be “both global and highly uneven,” with countries like the UK likely to experience renewed pressure on living standards.
The IMF identified the UK and Italy as particularly at risk, citing rising energy bills as a key driver of increased living costs. By contrast, France and Spain are better insulated due to their heavier reliance on nuclear and renewable energy sources.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to reassure the public on Monday, urging citizens to “act as normal,” while maintaining that fuel supplies remain stable.
However, economists say Britain’s economic position is significantly weaker than it was four years ago, when both the UK and the European Union began reducing dependence on cheaper Russian oil and gas following the Ukraine war.
Howard Davies, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, warned that the country could be heading toward an energy shock reminiscent of the 1970s. During that period, oil prices surged fourfold after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war triggered an embargo by Arab producers on Western nations. He cautioned that supply constraints in the Middle East may persist, keeping oil prices elevated — if not reaching $150 per barrel, then remaining well above the roughly $60 levels seen prior to the current crisis.
Market data underscores the strain: UK natural gas prices have more than doubled since December. Meanwhile, Brent crude — previously near $60 per barrel — surged past $116 earlier this week before settling around $100 on Wednesday.
Energy-importing nations across Europe are bearing the brunt after prices spiked following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and retaliatory action across the region. The escalating conflict has effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery responsible for transporting roughly 20% of the world’s oil, restricting supply and pushing up fuel and production costs.
In a blog post published earlier this week, senior IMF officials, including chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, cautioned that governments with high debt levels have limited capacity to shield their economies. As a result, households and businesses face heightened vulnerability. The Fund warned the war’s economic fallout would be “both global and highly uneven,” with countries like the UK likely to experience renewed pressure on living standards.
The IMF identified the UK and Italy as particularly at risk, citing rising energy bills as a key driver of increased living costs. By contrast, France and Spain are better insulated due to their heavier reliance on nuclear and renewable energy sources.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to reassure the public on Monday, urging citizens to “act as normal,” while maintaining that fuel supplies remain stable.
However, economists say Britain’s economic position is significantly weaker than it was four years ago, when both the UK and the European Union began reducing dependence on cheaper Russian oil and gas following the Ukraine war.
Howard Davies, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, warned that the country could be heading toward an energy shock reminiscent of the 1970s. During that period, oil prices surged fourfold after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war triggered an embargo by Arab producers on Western nations. He cautioned that supply constraints in the Middle East may persist, keeping oil prices elevated — if not reaching $150 per barrel, then remaining well above the roughly $60 levels seen prior to the current crisis.
Market data underscores the strain: UK natural gas prices have more than doubled since December. Meanwhile, Brent crude — previously near $60 per barrel — surged past $116 earlier this week before settling around $100 on Wednesday.
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