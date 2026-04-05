Pakistan's Military Behaves More Like Mercenary Force: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, April 5 (IANS) Pakistan's attempt to project itself as a mediator in the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran has come under scrutiny, a report in The Times of Israel read, highlighting Islamabad's complex historical role and strategic contradictions.

Citing longstanding geopolitical patterns, the report noted that Pakistan's military establishment has often played a dual role in global affairs.

Referencing a popular quip, journalist Hasan Mujtaba wrote in The Times of Israel, "most countries have a military, but in Pakistan, the military has a country," adding that the institution has frequently acted beyond the scope of a conventional national army.

"Pakistan's military has long acted as a double player on the stage of global geopolitics. Rather than functioning as a conventional national army, it has often behaved like a mercenary force, pursuing shifting alliances and interests," Mujtaba stated in the report.

Addressing the current situation, the report said Pakistan has reportedly positioned itself as a mediator in a potential US–Israel conflict with Iran. However, it underlined that past actions complicate such a role, particularly allegations that during the tenure of Mirza Aslam Baig, Pakistan provided nuclear know-how to Tehran.

"In the context of a potential US–Israel war with Iran, Pakistan's military has reportedly positioned itself as a 'mediator' between the United States and Iran. Yet history complicates this role. It was under General Mirza Aslam Baig that Pakistan allegedly provided nuclear know-how to Iran. At the same time, Pakistan maintains influence over Sunni religious groups in Iranian Balochistan while also sustaining working relations with Iran's Shia regime," the report said.

The article further highlighted internal contradictions within Pakistan, noting that Shia organisations such as the Imamia Students Organization and groups like Zainbian have at times been linked to violent protests in response to US–Israel tensions involving Iran. Such unrest has reportedly affected both civilians and security personnel.

According to the report, these developments prompted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to caution Shia clerics against violent reactions, warning that such actions would not be tolerated and remarking that those who "love Iran should go and live there".

The report also pointed to perceived underrepresentation of Shia Muslims within Pakistan's military ranks, stating that this imbalance has historically fuelled grievances. It noted that the last widely recognised Shia army chief was Musa Khan in the 1960s, and suggested that recent regional tensions could deepen dissatisfaction within the ranks.

Drawing on historical context, the article said Pakistan has often leveraged global crises while maintaining official alignment with the United States. It cited the Korean War as an example, during which sections of Pakistan's elite reportedly prospered through exports of jute and cotton, much of it sourced from what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

The report also referenced the Bangladesh Liberation War, describing it as a "mini-Holocaust" and stating that Pakistan still owes a formal apology to Bangladesh.

"Yet Pakistanis continue to accuse Israel of being a 'genocidal and apartheid state'. The irony is striking: a country whose military has been implicated in the killing of millions of its own citizens now positions itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran. That alone gives me serious reason to doubt its credibility," Mujtaba wrote.

It further examined Pakistan's longstanding ties with Iran, dating back to the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, alongside its deep strategic relationship with China.

The report quoted a commonly used phrase among Pakistani leaders describing ties with China as higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the ocean, suggesting extensive cooperation across sectors ranging from infrastructure to defence.

The article also pointed to what it described as selective geopolitical positions, noting that while some Pakistani religious and political groups criticise Israel as "anti-Muslim", they remain largely silent on alleged human rights issues involving Uyghur Muslims in China. It cited an instance where Qazi Hussain Ahmed was reportedly approached by Chinese authorities to help engage with Uyghur groups in Xinjiang.

Further raising concerns about Pakistan's past conduct, the report mentioned that Osama bin Laden was found living near the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad, prompting questions about possible complicity or negligence.

It also referred to allegations that the government of Pervez Musharraf played a "double game" during the War on Terror while receiving significant financial assistance from the United States.

Additional references included opposition within Pakistan's military establishment to the Kerry-Lugar Bill, the killing of journalist Daniel Pearl, the attack on activist Malala Yousafzai, and claims regarding the presence of Pakistani officers in locations linked to bin Laden during US strikes.

"Pakistan's recent attempt to position itself as a mediator -- portraying a reformed, peace-oriented image akin to a 'reborn Desmond Tutu' -- appears largely strategic," the editorial said, adding that any mediation effort excluding key stakeholders like Israel and Iran cannot be considered credible or comprehensive.

The report concluded by warning that any major geopolitical shifts in Iran could pose serious challenges for Pakistan, particularly in its restive Balochistan region, where a long-running insurgency continues and where instability could spill over into domestic security concerns.