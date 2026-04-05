Ex-Pakistani Minister Calls For Creating Panel To Examine Cases Of Forced Conversion, Marriage Of Minor Girls

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 5 (IANS) All Pakistan Minorities Alliance chairman and former federal minister for national harmony and minorities affairs, Paul Jacob Bhatti, has urged the government to establish an independent parliamentary commission to analyse cases of forced religious conversion and marriage of minor girls, local media reported.

In a statement, Bhatti termed the issue a "matter of serious and legitimate concern" and warned that repeated cases of forced concern and child marriage were undermining basic human rights, including children's rights, freedom of religion and the inherent dignity of each person, the country's leading daily, Pakistan Today, reported.

His demand comes amid protests held by Christians in several parts of Pakistan after a Federal Constitutional Court in its verdict allowed a 30-year-old Muslim man to keep the custody of a 13-year-old Maria Shahbaz.

Bhatti said a minor could not give full and free consent in matters linked to religion or marriage. He stressed that any conversion or marriage taking place under pressure or coercion should undergo strict and independent analysis before being accepted as legally or morally valid.

He requested the Pakistan government to immediately reconsider the Federal Constitutional Court's verdict so that it aligns with Pakistan's constitutional protections and the country's commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Pakistan Today reported.

He called for establishing a mandated review body through parliamentary approval and demanded that the panel include internationally recognised human rights experts, representatives of all major religious communities, qualified human rights lawyers, and child protection specialists.

On March 29, a large number of Christians gathered outside the Karachi Press Club carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding protection for underage girls and stronger legislation against forced faith conversions and child marriages, Christian Daily International reported.

During the protests, speakers warned of rising cases of abductions, forced conversions and marriages involving Christian girls and urged the Federal Constitutional Court to reconsider the judgment. They urged the Pakistan Prime Minister and President to take immediate notice.

While addressing protesters, church leader and rights activist Ghazala Shafique said, "We condemn the Federal Constitutional Court for trampling over the existing child marriage laws of the country by validating the Islamic conversion and marriage of an underage Christian minor girl... How can minors, who cannot legally obtain identity documents, be deemed capable of making decisions about religion or marriage?"

Other speakers called for reviewing all controversial laws and decisions impacting minority communities, stressing that failure to address these issues increases insecurity among minorities. Similarly, protests were also organised by other groups, including the National Christian Party and Gawahi Mission Trust.

Girls holding placards demanded justice in the Maria Shahbaz case and the implementation of laws prohibiting marriages under 18 years of age. The protesters warned that vulnerable groups, especially young girls, remained at serious risk if urgent legal reforms and judicial review were not conducted.