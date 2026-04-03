Iran Conflict Could Misprice Bitcoin, Says Ex-Hedge Fund Manager

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Macro investor and former hedge fund manager James Lavish warns that markets may be pricing in a swift settlement to the Iran conflict, but a drawn-out flare-up could unleash renewed inflation pressures and a sweeping asset repricing across equities, bonds, and crypto. In a recent Cointelegraph interview, Lavish laid out how persistent geopolitical risk could shape the macro landscape and test Bitcoin 's role as a hedge in ways not seen since the early post-crisis era.

Lavish argued that if the conflict drags on and keeps oil prices elevated, inflation dynamics could reaccelerate and stoke fears of stagflation. That combination would complicate the Federal Reserve's policy calculus: the central bank would face a difficult trade-off between avoiding recession through aggressive hikes and not stoking inflation by keeping rates too high for too long. In such a setting, Bitcoin 's behavior-already divergent from gold and traditional equities in recent months-could come under pressure if a broad risk-off regime takes hold and correlations across risky assets rise toward one.

Lavish noted that a deeper macro downturn could see Bitcoin retreat further, with a plausible path toward the low-to-mid 40,000s or the low 50,000s if risk-off dynamics intensify. He stressed, however, that his longer‐term view of Bitcoin remains constructive and that such a pullback would not automatically invalidate the asset's underlying thesis. Instead, it could present a meaningful opportunity for investors who balance exposure and leverage amid headlines driven by war fears, bond stress, and shifting expectations about Fed policy.

The interview touches on a broad spectrum of themes that matter for crypto markets-safe-haven dynamics, energy markets, Treasury yields, and the broader money-printing debate. Lavish's perspective is anchored in a wary reading of how geopolitics interact with inflation, policy, and asset pricing, offering a lens for traders to navigate a landscape where macro shocks can rewire correlations and reinvestment flows.

Readers who want the full context can watch the entire discussion on Cointelegraph 's YouTube channel, where Lavish expands on his framework for war risk, recession risk, and Bitcoin's next move.

Prolonged Iran-related conflict and higher oil prices could reignite inflation, intensifying stagflation fears and prompting a broad market repricing. The Federal Reserve may face a policy conundrum: aggressive rate hikes risk recession, but persistent inflation complicates any easy path to rate cuts. Bitcoin's recent resilience versus gold and equities may not hold in a genuine panic regime with rising correlations across risk assets. In a deeper drawdown, BTC could slide toward the high 40,000s to around 50,000, highlighting the importance of risk management and position sizing. Even with near-term risks, Lavish suggests a long-run constructive view on Bitcoin, advocating balanced exposure rather than extreme leverage or complete abstention.

Key takeawaysMarket backdrop and Bitcoin's test in a macro shock

The core tension centers on how geopolitics translates into macro momentum. An extended Iran flare-up could push energy prices higher for longer, feeding a renewed inflation scare that rubs against central-bank normalization efforts. In Lavish's framing, the market would be forced to price in a more complicated trajectory for the Fed: keep policy tight to prevent inflation from reigniting, while acknowledging the risk of growth deterioration if that stance triggers a recession.

This setting is particularly relevant for Bitcoin, which has carved out a narrative as a hedge or diversification asset in recent quarters. Yet the same conditions that helped BTC resist traditional sell-offs at times could reverse under a“correlation-to-one” shock, where equities, bonds, and crypto all move in lockstep toward risk-off territory. Lavish's view underscores a key paradox for investors: BTC's elasticity to macro risk can be situational, and its protective qualities are not guaranteed in a full-blown panic scenario.

What to watch next: signals, flows, and policy shifts

Looking ahead, the path for Bitcoin will be tethered to three intertwined factors. First, oil and energy markets will test the durability of inflation expectations. Second, the Fed's response-how quickly it leans into or against inflation signals-will shape risk appetites and funding costs across markets. Third, hedging dynamics and the behavior of large funds and treasuries will influence whether BTC remains an uncorrelated alternative or simply another risk asset tethered to the broader cycle.

Lavish also emphasizes prudent risk management: avoid over-leveraged positions in a volatile macro environment and maintain some exposure to Bitcoin without letting single headlines dictate allocations. The broader takeaway is not a bearish call for crypto, but a reminder that macro-driven shocks can realign asset relationships in meaningful ways-and preparedness matters for traders and investors alike.

As the situation evolves, readers should monitor geopolitical developments, energy price trajectories, and inflation data, all of which will feed into Fed expectations and, by extension, Bitcoin's price path in the near term.

In the meantime, the full interview offers a deeper dive into war risk, economic resilience, and Bitcoin's strategic role in a shifting macro landscape. It serves as a reminder that the most consequential moves in crypto often hinge on how macro narratives unfold when headlines dominate headlines and policy signals follow a volatile, uncertain arc.

This analysis was adapted from James Lavish's remarks in a Cointelegraph interview. The discussion continues to illuminate how macro uncertainty can redefine what qualifies as“safe” in crypto markets and where opportunities may arise as the narrative evolves.

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