RAK Crown Prince Urges Youth To Focus On Health, 'Not Appearance', In Fitness Challenge

“This challenge was never about appearance or bodybuilding - it's about building a healthy lifestyle that lasts,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, outlining the long-term vision behind the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge during a recent visit to a participating gym.

The Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah toured the facility as part of the second edition of the initiative, held under his patronage, highlighting its growing impact on the community - especially among young people.

In a video shared by Emirates Sport Society on Instagram, he explained that the challenge was never intended to promote bodybuilding purely for appearance.

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Instead, it aims to encourage sustainable, healthy habits, while steering participants away from extreme or unhealthy fitness practices. The focus, he emphasised, is on long-term wellbeing rather than short-term transformation.

Watch the video below:

Strong focus on youth

A key pillar of the initiative is its strong focus on youth. Open to participants aged 13 and above, the programme is designed to instil healthy habits early, helping young people gradually build strength, endurance, and discipline. The RAK Crown Prince also noted that this approach supports both physical development and the right mindset before adulthood.

He also stressed that fitness is not just about weight loss, but includes endurance, strength, and maintaining balanced daily routines. The challenge aims to address unhealthy behaviours while guiding participants toward a more disciplined and sustainable lifestyle.

This youth-focused approach was reinforced during the first edition's closing ceremony in December 2025, when the Ras Al Khaimah Crown announced that the second edition would launch in early 2026 with expanded eligibility starting from age 13.

During his visit, he also interacted with participants and praised the collective efforts behind the initiative, noting that such programmes play an important role in promoting awareness and strengthening the social fabric of Ras Al Khaimah.

The inaugural edition of the challenge delivered standout results. Walid Omar Ali Al Sharhan Al Nuaimi was crowned overall winner, earning a Dh50,000 prize after a remarkable three-month transformation.

Starting at approximately 150kg, Al Nuaimi lost around 19kg, finishing at 131kg, an achievement that reflected the program's emphasis on steady, sustainable progress.

The competition featured 20 prize-winning categories, with rewards ranging from Dh50,000 for first place down to Dh31,000 for 20th, totaling Dh810,000.

The awards ceremony, held at the Ras Al Khaimah Sports Complex, celebrated top performers across multiple categories and underscored the initiative's growing impact across the emirate.

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