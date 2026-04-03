NGT Takes Cognisance Of Plastic Bottle Mandate In School Next Hearing In July

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal has granted time to authorities and a private school in Central Delhi to file their responses in a suo motu case concerning a ban on metal water bottles and the alleged health risks of plastic usage among students.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing the matter initiated on the basis of a news report titled“Parents object to metal water bottle ban at private school” published on January 18.

In the latest proceedings, counsel for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted that its reply had been filed, following which the green tribunal directed the registry to examine and place it on record if found defect-free.

The counsel of the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, appearing virtually, sought six weeks' time to file a response, which was allowed by the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench.

Taking note of the incomplete service of notice on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the NGT directed the registry to take fresh steps to ensure service. On a request made during the hearing, the green tribunal impleaded Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, Humayun Road, as a party to the proceedings.

“R.S. Junior Modern School through Principal... is impleaded as respondent,” the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench ordered, while recording that counsel appearing for the school accepted notice and sought time to file a reply.

It also directed the office to prepare an amended memo of parties reflecting the addition of the school as a respondent.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 8.

Earlier, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, observing that the reported policy of allowing only plastic water bottles in the school raises serious health and environmental concerns.

“The plastic bottles leach out microplastics, which have an adverse impact on health... such an approach of schools would be detrimental to the young children,” the green tribunal had observed in its January 20 order.

It had further noted that the issue attracts provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and raises substantial questions relating to compliance with environmental norms.