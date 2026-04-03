UN Experts Warn Of Life-Threatening Health Risks For Pakistani Activist Idris Khattak

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, April 3 (IANS) Several United Nations human rights experts have expressed serious concern over the deteriorating and life-threatening health condition of Pakistani human rights defender Idris Khattak, urging the Pakistan government to immediately release him from his“unjust detention”, highlighting the urgent need for medical care and protection of his fundamental rights.

“Pakistan must stop disregarding and must abide by their international human rights obligations and immediately and unconditionally release Khattak, who has been unjustly detained for over 6 years in relation to exercising his freedoms. His prolonged detention conditions and the alleged denial of necessary adequate medication and medical treatment, given Khattak's acute health needs, have detrimental consequences endangering his life.” the UN experts warned.

Citing an assessment by the international independent medical professional who reviewed Khattak's health records – the experts said that his health and life are at serious risk under current detention conditions marked by limited access to medication, medical care and the continued lack of treatment for his diabetes, high blood pressure and dental infection.

"The Pakistan government is obliged to protect the rights to life, to physical and mental integrity, and to health, and has a specific responsibility to persons deprived of their liberty. Each additional day of Khattak's unjust detention compounds the violation suffered by him and the violations of Pakistan's international human rights obligations. This must stop. Khattak must be released immediately and unconditionally, ensuring he has access to immediate and independent medical assistance," the experts stressed.

The UN experts have repeatedly called for the release of Khattak since his enforced disappearance in November 2019 and subsequent detention.

They have sent numerous communications to the Pakistani government highlighting what they described as "egregious violations of his human rights with regard to his unfair trial and unjust sentencing by the military court and arbitrary detention and imprisonment”.

According to local media reports, Khattak was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in December 2021 after being convicted in a secret trial by a Pakistani military court.

“Khattak was found guilty of espionage and leaking of sensitive information by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM). He was handed down a 14-year rigorous jail term,” Pakistani daily Dawn quoted a source as saying, following his conviction.

In November 2025, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention confirmed that Khattak has been arbitrarily detained, including in violation of his freedom of expression. It stated that“the appropriate remedy would be to release Khattak immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations" and to ensure accountability for the violations he suffered.

“Unfortunately, the Pakistan government has not responded and continues to hold Khattak, in clear and blatant violation of their obligations. Pakistan must act with no more delays to protect the health and life of Khattak,” the experts asserted.