Pressure Builds As Qatar SC Chase Top Four, Al Rayyan Brace For Al Sadd Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: There is little room left for hesitation in the top-flight Qatar Stars League (QSL).

With three rounds remaining, every point now carries weight for places in the top four, for survival and for momentum heading into the closing days of the season.

That urgency frames today's meeting between Qatar SC and Al Wakrah at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, where the margins are already tight.

Qatar SC sit fifth on 28 points, level with Al Arabi and three behind Al Rayyan, but crucially with a game in hand that could yet reshape the race.

The earlier 1-0 defeat to Al Wakrah lingers in the background, though assistant coach Miguel Andreu insists this is a different moment entirely.

“The match will be difficult but our target is to win the match and secure three points,” he said.Al Gharafa players train ahead of the Round 20 fixture against Al Duhail.

“This match will be different from our first-round encounter, especially as the league enters its decisive stages. We have prepared well for this game, ensuring the players are fully ready both technically and physically to perform at their best.”

Al Wakrah, now led by Jose Sierra after Vicente Moreno left for Al Rayyan, are eighth on 23 points and coming off a defeat to Al Rayyan – a result that has left them needing a response rather than a rebuild.

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Sierra has leaned into the mood inside the squad.

“The enthusiasm I have witnessed within the team since my arrival has significantly boosted our confidence,” he said.

“I have thoroughly analysed our opponents and they possess outstanding players in every position. We know that overcoming this challenge requires maximum effort throughout the match.”

Elsewhere, the fight across the table is just as intense

Al Arabi, with a postponed match to play, face bottom side Al Shahania (17 points) while Al Sailiya (18) and Al Ahli (19) also clash in a game crucial for survival.

Saturday shifts focus to the top

Tomorrow, Al Rayyan will host league leaders Al Sadd at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in a crucial clash. Al Rayyan sit fourth with 31 points and are in contention for a top-four finish. Al Sadd lead the table with 38 points, four clear of Al Shamal and Al Gharafa, and will aim to maintain their advantage as the season nears its end.

Elsewhere, Al Shamal, who have a game in hand, take on Umm Salal at Al Bayt Stadium, while Al Gharafa meet Al Duhail, with both sides remaining close enough to the top to keep pressure on Al Sadd.