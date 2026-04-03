Germany Limits Gas Price Hikes To Once A Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The German government announced the implementation of new regulatory measures to curb frequent fuel price fluctuations by limiting the number of price increases to once per day. Price increases are permitted once at midday, whereas price decreases may be made at any time without limit.

The German Parliament passed new legislation on March 26 as part of a government package to combat sharp price spikes caused by energy market volatility following military escalation in the Middle East. The package includes legislation to regulate fuel price adjustments, alongside two amendments to competition law.