Indian Railway Travel Rules: Carrying Liquor Bottles? What's Allowed And What's Not

Indian Railway: Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind, the Railway Department enforces some strict rules regarding alcohol. So, can you carry liquor on a train? Let's find out now.

According to the Indian Railway Act - 1989, there's no complete ban on carrying alcohol on trains. But it depends on state laws. You can carry a limited amount only when traveling in states without an alcohol ban. However, drinking alcohol on the train is strictly forbidden. You can't drink on the platform either.

Some states in the country have a complete alcohol ban. If you have alcohol on a train going to or through Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, or Lakshadweep, it's considered a crime. Strict action will be taken according to the excise laws of those states.

As per railway rules, you can only carry a limited amount of alcohol for personal use. The main rules are: Up to 2 liters allowed. The bottle must be completely sealed. Carrying an open bottle is forbidden. You can't carry empty bottles either. Follow these rules to avoid issues.

Drinking alcohol while traveling on a train is illegal. You can't drink on the platform either. Doing so causes inconvenience and safety issues for other passengers. Railway police will take action. In some cases, you could face a fine and even jail time.

Breaking railway rules can lead to up to 6 months in jail and a fine of ₹500 to ₹1000, or both. If caught in a dry state, you face arrest, a hefty fine, jail time, and strict action under state laws.