QF Lights Up Education City In Blue For World Autism Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) is marking World Autism Awareness Day, observed annually on April 2, by lighting its headquarters in Education City, along with Education City Stadium and Sidra Medicine, in blue over three consecutive evenings.

World Autism Awareness Day is a global initiative proposed by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007, and first observed in 2008.

This reflects QF's commitment to raising awareness and supporting the development of a more inclusive society for individuals with autism. QF's participation in Autism Day is rooted in the work of Renad Academy, a specialised school within its Pre-University. The academy organises awareness activities to improve understanding of autism, and engages students with autism in community activities.