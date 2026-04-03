Gulf Air Adds Istanbul, Athens And Thiruvananthapuram To Its Temporary Network From Dammam
Doha, Qatar: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the expansion of its temporary operations from King Fahd International Airport to include Istanbul (IST), Athens (ATH), and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).
Amid the temporary closure of the Kingdom of Bahrain's airspace and that of certain countries in the region, these three new destinations will complement Gulf Air's existing temporary services from Dammam to London Heathrow (LHR), Mumbai (BOM), Nairobi (NBO), Cairo (CAI), Chennai (MAA), Bangkok (BKK), Casablanca (CMN), Manila (MNL), Paris (CDG), and Frankfurt (FRA).
Gulf Air will provide ground transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.
Gulf Air is also facilitating Saudi Arabia transit visa assistance exclusively for passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain, who are using Gulf Air organized ground transportation. Passengers whose final destination is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, must hold a valid visa arranged independently.
Passengers may book their flights through Gulf Air's website at gulfair, via the mobile app, or through authorised travel agents.
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