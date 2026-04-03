US President Dismisses Attorney General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: US President Donald Trump has dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi, appointing her deputy Todd Blanche as acting head of the Justice Department.

Trump praised Bondi as a great patriot, crediting her with leading a broad anti-crime campaign, and said she will move to a private sector role.

During her tenure, Bondi strongly backed the president's agenda and drew criticism over the Justice Department's independence.