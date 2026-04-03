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US President Dismisses Attorney General

US President Dismisses Attorney General


2026-04-03 03:01:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: US President Donald Trump has dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi, appointing her deputy Todd Blanche as acting head of the Justice Department.

Trump praised Bondi as a great patriot, crediting her with leading a broad anti-crime campaign, and said she will move to a private sector role.

During her tenure, Bondi strongly backed the president's agenda and drew criticism over the Justice Department's independence.

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The Peninsula

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