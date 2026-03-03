S&P Flags Regional Credit Strain, Highlights UAE's Strong Buffers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The escalating Middle East conflict is beginning to strain financial systems across the region, but the UAE enters this period of heightened uncertainty with significant fiscal buffers, alternative oil export routes and strong banking liquidity that position it more resiliently than many peers, according to a new bulletin from S&P Global Ratings.

While the report does not constitute a formal rating action, S&P said the gravity of the situation has shifted from“high” to“severe” under its predefined stress scenarios. That shift reflects a growing risk that prolonged hostilities could weaken credit quality across governments, banks and corporations - particularly if energy exports or trade routes remain disrupted.

Recommended For You

In simple terms, sovereign and corporate credit ratings influence how cheaply and easily entities can borrow. When risks rise, investors demand higher returns, refinancing becomes more expensive and liquidity conditions tighten. S&P's warning signals that the conflict is no longer just a geopolitical story - it is increasingly a financial one.

One of the most immediate transmission channels is the effective suspension of most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and gas supplies. Brent crude and LNG prices have surged as markets price in supply risks, while airspace closures have disrupted aviation and tourism across parts of the Gulf.

For the UAE, exposure to regional tensions is balanced by structural strengths. Iran has targeted US military assets in the Emirates, underscoring security sensitivities. Yet Abu Dhabi operates the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline to Fujairah, which can carry about half of its oil exports directly to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic infrastructure reduces reliance on the chokepoint at a time when shipping disruptions are intensifying.

S&P notes that Abu Dhabi has built one of the strongest fiscal positions among rated sovereigns, supported by substantial sovereign wealth assets and a controlled fiscal framework. These buffers provide room to absorb temporary revenue volatility or market stress. The broader UAE economy, increasingly diversified across trade, logistics, finance and technology, further underpins credit resilience.

The agency's base case assumes the military confrontation will be relatively short-lived. However, it cautions that public statements pointing to operations lasting up to a month - and broader military objectives compared to last year's 12-day conflict - increase uncertainty. The wider geographic reach of attacks has already affected trade routes, shipping and aviation flows.

Several channels of strain are emerging. Shipping companies are cancelling voyages as war-risk insurance premiums spike, in some cases by as much as 50 per cent. Energy prices remain volatile. Tourism activity has softened due to airspace restrictions. Capital flows may moderate as investors adopt a wait-and-see stance.

For oil exporters like the UAE, higher crude prices could temporarily bolster fiscal revenues - provided export volumes remain stable. However, prolonged disruption to trade routes or infrastructure would weigh on earnings and potentially dampen growth momentum.

Banks are also under watch. In previous regional tensions, deposits largely shifted within domestic systems rather than exiting entirely. This time, S&P does not rule out moderate external capital outflows given the broader scale of confrontation. The UAE banking sector, however, benefits from strong liquidity, diversified funding bases and prudent regulation, leaving it better positioned than some peers to absorb funding volatility.

Corporates and infrastructure operators - including ports and airports in the UAE - face higher security and insurance costs. Companies dependent on regional supply chains are navigating freight delays and elevated shipping expenses. Real estate and tourism sectors could experience softer demand if geopolitical uncertainty persists, although the UAE's diversified economic base offers relative stability.

Insurance companies appear broadly stable in the short term, as war-related risks are typically excluded from standard policies and heavily reinsured. However, prolonged financial market volatility could affect investment portfolios and earnings prospects.

S&P outlines stress scenarios ranging from modest and temporary impacts to severe and prolonged disruption involving oil production losses, capital flight and sustained trade blockages. The decisive variables will be the duration and geographic spread of hostilities.

For the UAE, the report underscores a dual reality: heightened geopolitical exposure, but also substantial financial resilience. Strong fiscal buffers, partial export-route flexibility and robust banking liquidity are anchoring credit fundamentals - at least for now - even as the region navigates one of its most volatile periods in recent years.