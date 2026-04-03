4 WWE Superstars Set For Wrestlemania 42 Debuts Including Stephanie Vaquer & Oba Femi

WrestleMania 42 will feature four major debuts. Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend are all set to compete on WWE's grandest stage for the first time in 2026.

Stephanie Vaquer officially joined WWE's main roster in May 2025 and quickly made her mark on Monday Night RAW. Within months, she captured the Women's World Championship and has held onto it ever since. Her dominance extended to winning the Women's Crown Jewel Championship later that year.

Now, she heads into her first WrestleMania as a reigning champion, defending her title against Liv Morgan, the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner. Vaquer's debut at The Show of Shows will be one of the most anticipated matches of the event.

Oba Femi relinquished his NXT Championship earlier in 2025 before making a huge impact on the main roster at the Royal Rumble in January. Known as“The Ruler,” Femi has remained dominant since his arrival, defeating several top names. On RAW, he accepted Brock Lesnar's open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

Their feud has already seen Femi overpower Lesnar in confrontations, setting the stage for a colossal clash. For Femi, this debut is not just about appearing at WrestleMania but about proving he belongs among WWE's biggest stars by taking down The Beast Incarnate.

Trick Williams has quickly risen in popularity since joining SmackDown earlier in 2025. His momentum grew when he pinned Damian Priest to earn a spot in the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Recently, Williams cost Carmelo Hayes the United States Championship, sparking a rivalry that led him to challenge the new champion, Sami Zayn, at WrestleMania 42.

This marks Trick's first appearance at WWE's biggest event, and with his charisma and in‐ring ability, he has the chance to make a lasting impression by competing for championship gold.

Lash Legend has been making waves on SmackDown since late 2025. Teaming with Nia Jax as“The Irresistible Forces,” the duo captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Lash now heads into her first WrestleMania as a champion, defending the titles in a high‐stakes Fatal 4‐Way match.

Their challengers include Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and The Bella Twins. For Lash Legend, this debut is not only about stepping onto the WrestleMania stage but also about proving she can thrive under the brightest lights while holding championship gold.