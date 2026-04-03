Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny And Clear Skies, Moderate Rain Forecast Expected

Bengaluru weather today: Sunny and clear skies with temperatures at 28 °C. Moderate rain possible in some areas. Humidity at 32% and winds at 13.3 km/h. AQI ranges 52–89, moderate. Stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

Bengaluru is experiencing a mostly sunny day with clear skies. The temperature currently hovers around 28 °C, offering a warm and pleasant atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Humidity levels are relatively low at 32%, making outdoor activities more comfortable.

Light winds are blowing at approximately 13.3 km/h, providing a gentle breeze across the city.

Despite the prevailing sunshine, weather reports indicate intermittent cloud cover over the city. There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in certain areas later in the day.

Commuters and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats just in case of sudden showers.

Such weather variations are typical during the transition between dry and pre-monsoon conditions in Bengaluru.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru ranges between 52 and 89, which falls under the“Moderate” category.

While the air is generally safe for healthy individuals, sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, should take precautions.

Minimising prolonged exposure to outdoor air and staying hydrated can help mitigate any discomfort caused by moderate pollution levels.

With winds moving at around 13.3 km/h, the city enjoys a steady airflow that slightly eases the warmth of the day. Such breezy conditions are favourable for morning and evening walks, cycling, or light outdoor exercises.

Residents are encouraged to remain aware of the changing weather patterns, as cloud cover may increase and showers could occur during the late afternoon or evening.