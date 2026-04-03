Luka Doncic Injury Update: What Happened To The Lakers' Star & How Long Could He Be Out?

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a crushing 139‐96 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, a game that not only highlighted the gulf between the two teams but also left the Lakers worried about the health of their star, Luka Doncic.

Doncic exited in the third quarter with a left hamstring injury and did not return. The team confirmed he will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity. His absence overshadowed a night in which the Lakers trailed by 23 points after the first quarter and by 31 at halftime.

PRAYERS UP FOR LUKA THIS CAN'T BE HOW THE LAKERS SEASON ENDS twitter/9heEsgBedz

- LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 3, 2026

If Luka Doncic is unable to play again in the regular season, he will fall short of the league's minimum appearance requirement for postseason awards. Thursday marked his 64th game, one shy of eligibility. The rule has already sidelined Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, and LeBron James from award contention, sparking criticism from the NBPA.

Thunder Dominate Every Aspect

Even before Luka Doncic's injury, the Lakers were thoroughly outplayed. Oklahoma City led 112‐67 by the end of the third quarter, shooting 53.1% from the field and 50% from three‐point range. In contrast, Los Angeles managed 41.8% overall and just 22.7% from deep. The Thunder also won the rebounding battle 48‐31 and forced 15 turnovers compared to the Lakers' six.

Shai Gilgeous‐Alexander led all scorers with 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort added firepower from beyond the arc, combining for 10‐of‐14 shooting from distance.

Oklahoma City never trailed and extended its lead to a peak of 46 points, the largest deficit of the season for Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves, the Lakers' second‐leading scorer, also left the game in the first half with a back issue but returned to finish with 15 points. His condition remains another concern for the team heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Lakers, currently third in the Western Conference standings, have struggled against the league's elite. They are now 1‐6 combined against Oklahoma City and San Antonio, with their lone win coming by two points against the Spurs in November. All six losses since then have been by an average margin of 23 points.