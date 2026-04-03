Interactive Gacha Machine For Retail And Events Launches In Germany

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Xero Place Co Ltd has announced the launch of interactive gacha machines in Germany. This new solution is designed to help retailers and event organizers boost customer engagement and generate additional revenue.

These interactive gacha machines blend entertainment with marketing. They offer a unique experience where customers can receive prizes, discounts, and exclusive offers by participating in simple, engaging activities. This approach creates fun and memorable interactions, extends customer dwell time, and encourages repeat visits.

As the retail industry continues to face intensifying competition from e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores are under pressure to provide added value and unique in-store experiences. These capsule machines address this challenge by transforming traditional retail spaces into interactive environments that attract customers and encourage impulse purchases.

This solution is highly flexible and can be customized for a wide range of industries, including fashion, electronics, entertainment, shopping malls, and hospitality. It is also ideal for events, trade shows, and promotional campaigns where capturing attention and engagement is essential.

Gacha machines not only enhance the customer experience but also introduce new revenue models for businesses.

By combining gamification with sales promotion, companies can strengthen brand engagement while creating new revenue streams.

Xero Place Co Ltd plans to expand its business in the German market through partnerships with retailers, shopping centers, and event organizers. Germany serves as a key foothold in the European market, and the company intends to further expand its operations across Europe and globally in the future.

The company is actively seeking partnerships with businesses interested in innovative retail solutions and new customer engagement strategies.

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[Image: Customers engaging with the interactive reward machine at a retail event]