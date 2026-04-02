US Defence Secretary Ousts Army Chief Amid Iran War Turmoil

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 3 (IANS) The Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Randy George, has stepped down and retired with immediate effect after being asked to do so by Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, in a sudden move that underscores a widening shake-up at the Pentagon.

“General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.“The Department of Defence is grateful for General George's decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Senior US Army and Department of Defence officials confirmed that Hegseth had asked George to step down. He has been replaced by General Christopher LaNeve, the Army's vice chief of staff, who will serve as acting chief pending Senate confirmation of a successor.

George, who became Army chief of staff in September 2023, had about one and a half years left in what is typically a four-year term. His removal makes him the latest senior military leader to exit since Hegseth took office.

The shake-up extends beyond a single post. Two other Army generals were also removed alongside George, according to defence officials cited in reporting, including senior leaders overseeing training and chaplaincy functions.

The move has drawn sharp political reaction. Congressman Eugene Vindman said,“General Randy George is a tremendous public servant and soldier.” He added,“It is disappointing to see a leader of his caliber pushed aside because the president wants a yes-man.”

Vindman also criticised the Pentagon leadership, saying,“If there are questions about the quality of leadership at the Pentagon, they should be directed at Secretary Hegseth - not those who have spent their careers serving our nation with honor.”

The leadership change comes amid broader tensions within the US military establishment.

Separately, Hegseth recently stirred controversy by intervening in an incident involving an Apache helicopter crew.“No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots,” he said in a social media post after lifting a suspension tied to the episode.

The Pentagon has not publicly detailed the reasons behind George's removal. A spokesperson for George could not be immediately reached for comment.

The post of Army chief of staff is one of the most senior uniformed positions in the United States, responsible for overseeing training, readiness and operations of the Army. Changes at this level typically follow lengthy consultations and Senate oversight.