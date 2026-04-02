Dubai Islamic Bank Shareholders Approve Dh2.53 Billion Cash Dividend

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) on Thursday announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a cash dividend of 35 fils per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, amounting to Dh2.53 billion.

During the year, operating revenues reached Dh13.3 billion, while pre-tax profit stood at Dh9.0 billion. Total assets increased by 21 per cent to Dh416 billion, while net financing assets increased by 23 per cent to Dh262 billion and customer deposits grew by 29 per cent to Dh320 billion.

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Asset quality improved further, with the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio strengthening to 2.65 per cent, while cost of risk remained contained at 14 basis points.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Director General of the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai, and Chairman of DIB, said:“The UAE's economic trajectory continues to be defined by clarity of direction, disciplined execution and an institutional framework that enables sustained growth. Within this context, financial institutions are expected to operate with consistency, uphold confidence and contribute meaningfully to the broader economic agenda. DIB's performance achieved over the past year strongly demonstrates the strength of a model built on prudent governance, measured decision-making and continuity of purpose. The Board remains focused on preserving the Bank's long-term strength and vision, ensuring that growth remains aligned with its risk appetite, and maintaining a consistent contribution to national priorities, underpinned by stability, governance and long-term perspective.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said:“The 2025 results reflect a business that has continued to deliver measured growth while maintaining control across the balance sheet and key risk metrics. Operating revenues reached Dh13.3 billion, while total assets stood at Dh416 billion, with expansion across financing assets and customer deposits supported by a stable funding base. At the same time, asset quality improved further, with cost of risk remaining contained. The dividend approved by shareholders reflects a considered balance between delivering returns and retaining the strength required to support future growth. Looking ahead, our focus remains on maintaining balance sheet strength, improving the composition and sustainability of earnings, and continuing to serve customers and the wider economy through Shariah-compliant banking that is commercially relevant, operationally sound and built for the long term.”

Beyond its financial performance, 2025 marked a year of continued strategic progress for DIB. During the year, DIB deepened its regional footprint, advanced its sustainable finance and innovation agenda, and continued to play a meaningful role in financing large-scale transactions across key markets and sectors, as reflected in its ranking as the world's third-largest sukuk bookrunner in 2025, according to Cbonds.