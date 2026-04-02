Iran Hangs Man Convicted Of Links With US, Israel In Anti-Government Protests

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Iranian authorities executed on Thursday a man convicted of acting on behalf of Israel and the United States during a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, the judiciary said.

Recommended For You UAE airlines update entry, transit rules for Iranian nationals

"Amir-Hossein Hatami, one of the enemy's terrorist elements involved in the unrest of Dey (January protests)... was hanged at dawn today," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

It said he acted "against national security on behalf of the Zionist regime and the United States", including breaking into "a military centre and destroying it in order to seize the weapons stored there" during the protests.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Thursday's was the latest execution related to the protests which broke out in Iran late December against the rising cost of living before becoming nationwide anti-government demonstrations that peaked on January 8 and 9.

On March 19, authorities executed three others convicted of killing police and carrying out operations on behalf of the United States and Israel during the protests.

The executions came against the backdrop of Iran's war with Israel and the United States which erupted on February 28 with strikes that killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iranian authorities said the protests began in late December as peaceful demonstrations before turning into "foreign-instigated riots" involving killings and vandalism.

Tehran has acknowledged that more than 3,000 people died during the unrest, including members of the security forces and innocent bystanders, and attributed the violence to "terrorist acts".

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), however, said it had recorded more than 7,000 killings, the vast majority of them protesters, and said the toll could be far higher.

Iran issues death sentence linked to January unrest, source tells Reuters Iran offers clemency to over 2,000 convicts, excludes protest-related cases

ALSO READ