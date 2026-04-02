Hydrogen Exploration Stock Max Power (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Series Of New Milestones

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Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) reported a series of new milestones that significantly expand the scale and commercial potential of its Natural Hydrogen portfolio in Saskatchewan, highlighted by the successful drilling of the Bracken Well, the completion of a high-resolution 3D seismic survey covering the Lawson Discovery and a broad area surrounding the 15-19 discovery well, and the identification of a new Lawson“look-a-like” target just 12 km southwest of the original discovery based on a further review of legacy 2D seismic data.

These developments set the stage for a rapid acceleration this month and this quarter of MAX Power's drive to establish Saskatchewan as the world's birthplace of Natural Hydrogen commercialization, along with its AI-assisted MAXX LEMI platform with global application potential, at a time when the world's need for reliable, clean, affordable baseload energy has never been greater. Locally, in Saskatchewan, Bell Canada has proposed Canada's largest data centre development within the Industrial Corridor that adjoins the 475-km Genesis Trend (source: ), adding a new potential demand dynamic for Natural Hydrogen and Helium in the region.

MAX Power's large Saskatchewan project benefits from an historic rise in Helium prices, as Helium is often found in association with Natural Hydrogen as demonstrated now at Bracken and earlier at Lawson ( Helium values as high as 8.7% and averaging 4.4% in core desorption tests from 9 samples from a zone within the Cambrian Basal sands immediately above the Natural Hydrogen discovery in the Basement Complex – refer to Jan. 16, 2026, news release ).

MAX Power's recently completed $20.5 million raise will allow the Company to target multiple new short-term milestones including a follow-up well at Lawson to validate potential commerciality, well completion and testing at Bracken, acquisition of new seismic data at Genesis, Grasslands and elsewhere, further evaluation of dozens of prospects, and the pursuit of corporate development strategies with key stakeholders. This will generate robust news flow during Q2 and further build on MAX Power's brand as Canada's leading Natural Hydrogen exploration and development company.

Bracken Well (Grasslands Project) Successfully drilled to 2,600 m total depth and cased for completion Three zones of interest (two favorable for Natural Hydrogen, one favorable for Helium) Extensive datasets acquired including core, gas chromatography, and borehole geophysical logs Consistent with MAX Power's rigorous standards for collection and reporting of Natural Hydrogen and Helium data, procedures that were initially implemented for Lawson, the first part of the Analytic Phase for Bracken has commenced with preliminary core examination at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary Service rig operations will commence in Q2 following spring breakup to determine composition of mixed gases present at Bracken

Lawson and Area Update (Genesis Trend) 47 sq. km 3D seismic survey completed ahead of schedule and under budget, delivering a very high-quality data set for processing Preliminary interpretations expected in the next 2-3 weeks Data significantly enhances imaging of trap geometry, reservoir distribution, and fault architecture at Lawson Discovery, and will greatly aid determination of resource potential through estimation and modelling work to be done by third-party valuation experts Confirmatory well planned for mid-2026 targeting the apex of the Lawson structure Lawson“look-a-like” target –“Lawson Southwest” – identified 12 km southwest of original discovery based on legacy 2D seismic and other data, reinforcing the potential for district-scale repeatability across the Genesis Trend Lawson Southwest has many geophysical similarities to original Lawson Discovery, and this new target also appears to be associated with a dome-like surface feature at“Shooter Hill”

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented:“Drilling at Bracken supports our view that multiple geological play concepts for Natural Hydrogen may exist across a broad regional system in Saskatchewan. In addition, encountering Helium in the shallow part of the Devonian at Bracken is exciting. We look forward to initial results from the Analytic Phase. With Bracken encountering Natural Hydrogen and Helium zones 325 km from Lawson on a developing trend, and a robust pipeline of prospects and targets across the 475-km Genesis Trend, we are now defining the first basin-scale Natural Hydrogen play in North America. Our focus is on evaluating continuity, refining the model, and progressing a domestic energy platform aligned with emerging industrial and compute demand.”

Mr. Steve Halabura, Chief Geoscientist, added:“As with Lawson after it was first drilled, we are cautiously optimistic with regard to Bracken and we look forward to receiving and interpreting well data over the coming weeks and incorporating this into MAXX LEMI, our AI-assisted platform, ahead of the completion phase when we will test flow and volume potential. We have a large permitted area at Grasslands, and an opportunity to build a district play there totally separate from Genesis.”

Mr. Halabura continued:“At Lawson, the 3D seismic is a game changer. It allows us to precisely define structural closure, optimize well placement, and significantly increase the probability of success for the commercial validation follow-up well. The Lawson Southwest target, outlined through a review of legacy 2D seismic, is an exciting development and speaks to the potential of what the 3D Survey may reveal over a large area to the north. We are further assessing Lawson Southwest as it is high on our priority list as a potential drill target, subject to additional data and analysis.”

The Bracken 13-29 Test-of-Concept Well represents MAX Power's second major drilling milestone and supports the Company's vision of multiple“play concepts” for Natural Hydrogen as well as basin-scale continuity, the interpretation that a regionally extensive Natural Hydrogen system extends well beyond the Genesis Trend into other parts of the province. In addition, given the fact Saskatchewan is the only jurisdiction in Canada that produces Helium, and Grasslands is situated within a known Helium fairway, the Company is highly encouraged by internal modeling that shows the theoretical impact of value-added Helium to a Natural Hydrogen deposit, similar to how a mineral deposit can benefit significantly from a certain metal credit.

Figure 1: Drilling at Bracken, 325 km SW of Lawson Discovery

The Analytic Phase for Bracken has commenced with preliminary core examination at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, after which the core will be shipped to the Petroleum Technology Research Center (“PTRC”) in Regina where the specialized rock analysis facility will provide for advanced compositional, reservoir, and rock mechanical testing. Included in this phase will be contributions by members of the University of Regina Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, igneous research geologists from the Saskatchewan Subsurface Geological Laboratory in Regina, and Dr. Yaoguo Li and colleagues at the Colorado School of Mines. The goal of this phase of work is to provide the first metrics concerning the Natural Hydrogen and Helium gases encountered at the Bracken well, including information as to source rock, method of generation, migration dynamics, reservoir quantification, and flow potential. The deliverables from this Phase will inform the completion and testing program for the cased Bracken 13-29 well.

Figure 2: Grasslands Project/Bracken Target

Tetra Tech, a leading global provider of high-end consulting, engineering, program management and technical services, has completed a 47 sq. km 3D Seismic Survey covering the Lawson Discovery and a broad area to the north, delivering to MAX Power an exceptionally high-quality data set under budget and ahead of schedule. The survey was designed with optimal bin spacing and fold to significantly enhance imaging of key structural features within the Lawson Discovery. Initial processing results indicate excellent signal-to-noise and continuity across the reservoir horizon and entire data set. This data set materially de-risks the prospect by refining trap geometry, potential fault architecture, and reservoir distribution, while enabling precise depth conversion and wellbore placement. With an initial round of processing being finalized over the next two weeks, MAX Power looks forward to providing preliminary interpretations of 3D seismic related to the Lawson Discovery and the broader area surrounding the 15-19 well during the second half of April.

Figure 3: Genesis Trend Map

MAX Power is advancing toward commercial evaluation of a potentially scalable Natural Hydrogen system in Saskatchewan at a time when demand for reliable, clean baseload energy is accelerating. The completion of a 47 sq. km 3D seismic program at Lawson represents a key step in de-risking the system, enabling more precise definition of structure, reservoir distribution, and fault architecture. This directly supports the planned confirmatory well targeting the apex of the structure, a critical milestone in evaluating flow characteristics and commercial potential.

At Bracken, located 325 km from Lawson, drilling has encountered multiple zones of interest, including Natural Hydrogen and Helium, supporting the presence of a second geological play concept. Combined with the identification of a Lawson analog target just 12 km from the original well, these developments strengthen the interpretation of a broader regional system and highlight the potential for repeatability across a basin-scale area.

The Genesis Trend's proximity to Saskatchewan's Industrial Corridor, including a proposed large scale data center development by Bell Canada, introduces a potential pathway for localized energy supply aligned with growing compute and industrial demand. With a dominant land position, exposure to both Natural Hydrogen and Helium, and a fully funded program, MAX Power is advancing a structured approach toward commercial assessment within a broader shift toward domestic clean energy systems and next generation infrastructure.

Figure 4: Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)

Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand



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MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

...

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

...

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“predict”,“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company's properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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