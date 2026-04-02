Qatar Armed Forces Successfully Intercepts Drones From Iran: Defense Ministry

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense has announced that Qatar was subjected to an attack today, April 2, involving a number of drones launched from Iran. The Ministry also confirmed that all incoming drones were successfully intercepted and neutralized by the Qatar Armed Forces.

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